The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

We are comparing The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 1.94 N/A 1.42 23.48 China Yuchai International Limited 16 0.00 N/A 2.32 5.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of The Gorman-Rupp Company and China Yuchai International Limited. China Yuchai International Limited appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Gorman-Rupp Company. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Gorman-Rupp Company is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Gorman-Rupp Company and China Yuchai International Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% China Yuchai International Limited 0.00% 7.8% 0%

Risk & Volatility

The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, China Yuchai International Limited has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 54.3% of The Gorman-Rupp Company shares and 27% of China Yuchai International Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.7% of China Yuchai International Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% China Yuchai International Limited -7.15% -9.79% -16.47% -17.98% -29.47% 9.65%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company was less bullish than China Yuchai International Limited.

Summary

The Gorman-Rupp Company beats China Yuchai International Limited on 8 of the 10 factors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.