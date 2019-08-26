The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Reaches $29.26 52 Week Low; Bank Of South Carolina (BKSC)’s Sentiment Is 1

The stock of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) hit a new 52-week low and has $26.63 target or 9.00% below today’s $29.26 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $764.66 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $26.63 price target is reached, the company will be worth $68.82 million less. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 7,600 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 5 reduced and sold their equity positions in Bank Of South Carolina Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 278,875 shares, down from 477,029 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Bank Of South Carolina Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $764.66 million. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. It has a 20.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity. Morehead Angela M bought $45,323 worth of stock or 1,486 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold The Gorman-Rupp Company shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Comm Mn accumulated 41,064 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 1,373 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation has 381,263 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.06% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Meeder Asset invested in 335 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Fincl Lc has 177 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 25,994 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,506 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 38,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 118,580 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 23,055 shares. 259,625 are held by Northern. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 300 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Com has 0.06% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 281,227 shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 100 shares traded. Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has declined 8.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BKSC News: 10/04/2018 – Bank of South Carolina 1Q EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bank of South Pacific To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bank of South Carolina Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKSC); 22/03/2018 Bank of South Carolina Corporation Declares Dividend

Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of South Carolina Corporation for 1,210 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 877 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Llc has 0% invested in the company for 399 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 7,766 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 41 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.50 million activity.