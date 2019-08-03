The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Machinery companies, The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gorman-Rupp Company 33 2.05 N/A 1.42 23.48 SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.78 N/A 1.60 25.30

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gorman-Rupp Company and SPX FLOW Inc. SPX FLOW Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than The Gorman-Rupp Company. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of SPX FLOW Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Gorman-Rupp Company and SPX FLOW Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gorman-Rupp Company 0.00% 11.8% 9.6% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.93 beta means The Gorman-Rupp Company’s volatility is 7.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. SPX FLOW Inc.’s 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Gorman-Rupp Company. Its rival SPX FLOW Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPX FLOW Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Gorman-Rupp Company and SPX FLOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.3% and 93.7% respectively. About 0.6% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gorman-Rupp Company 2.91% 1.62% 0.85% -1.89% -4.27% 2.5% SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33%

For the past year The Gorman-Rupp Company was less bullish than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SPX FLOW Inc. beats The Gorman-Rupp Company.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.