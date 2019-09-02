The Gorman (GRC) Valuation Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $795,399; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Maintains Holding in Stericycle (SRCL)

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 18,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 140,890 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 122,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 461,333 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Rev $3.5B-$3.64B; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.87. About 31,710 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50,940 shares to 668,321 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 98,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,353 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 6,800 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 8,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Capital Limited Liability Co owns 2.56% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 1.41 million shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And Com Inc has 0.03% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 15,647 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 119 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 15,149 shares. 74,979 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability. Citigroup holds 7,850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 12,051 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 711,401 shares. Enterprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 16 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested in 0.06% or 25,200 shares. Plante Moran Financial Llc invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Corporation has 14,321 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 172,654 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 33,247 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Coldstream Capital Mngmt owns 26,230 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership holds 145,249 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,304 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 15,551 shares. D E Shaw, New York-based fund reported 7,138 shares. Heartland invested in 0.28% or 113,229 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Kessler Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,708 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 38,493 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.