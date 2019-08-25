The Gorman (GRC) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $795,399; As Red Hat Com (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Capital Counsel Has Cut by $1.46 Million Its Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 45,178 shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7,280 shares to 66,645 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 21,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 9,075 shares. 1,506 are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability Co. Blackrock holds 1.26M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont owns 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 1,025 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 172,654 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 158,966 shares. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 61,116 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 31,147 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 41,064 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 6,500 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 8,085 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny reported 295,127 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 232,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 58,097 shares to 898,351 shares, valued at $66.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.