The Gorman (GRC) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $795,399; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $820.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 40,662 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 13,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, down from 231,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares to 66,590 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Moreover, Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 1,740 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation holds 153,615 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 9,448 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 24,929 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 6,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Teton Advsrs owns 136,000 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Co has invested 1.18% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 3,486 are held by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 31,147 shares. 381,263 were reported by King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.