The Gorman (GRC) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose, Mizuho Bank LTD Boosted Its Stake

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 35,899 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 842,695 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE APRIL 1FCJ8 AND MAY 1FCK8 CONTRACTS DOWN 4.500 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices rally CME live cattle futures; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares to 59,225 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

