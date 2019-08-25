The Gorman (GRC) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Has Upped Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Position by $4.54 Million as Share Value Declined

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 45,178 shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 216,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 291,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 1.34 million shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Graham Robjohns Will Step Dn as CEO of Golar Partners, Named CFO and Deputy CEO of Golar LNG; 06/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Golar LNG $GLNG Share Price; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.06% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 113,424 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 25,994 shares. Paloma Prns, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,301 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability invested in 0% or 7,384 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 1.89M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 7,300 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al has 581,494 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ironwood Financial Lc reported 0% stake. Heartland Advisors has 113,229 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.07% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 868 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares to 51,394 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ep. 101: Why Apple Will Be The Only Smartphone Survivor – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gorman-Rupp down 6% on Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Announces Second Quarter Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gorman-Rupp Announces New Chairman, Independent Director and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 146,000 shares to 104,000 shares, valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 3.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GLNG Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Other Listed Ship Owners Privatize After DryShips’ Exit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Positive Greater Tortue Project Final Investment Decision: Golar LNG Benefits – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Edited Transcript of GLNG earnings conference call or presentation 21-May-19 2:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.