The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stake Has Upped by Sound Shore Management Inc; South Dakota Investment Council Has Trimmed Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 26,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.76M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 24.73 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 291,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 6.58 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.39M, up from 6.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.73. About 3.61M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Honda for Sustainability Leadership; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 378,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt stated it has 384,402 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 15,782 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Llc. Blackrock stated it has 24.52 million shares. Voloridge Investment Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,052 shares in its portfolio. Lyrical Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.17% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 8.91 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsr has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.06% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Fruth Management reported 67,090 shares stake. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.04% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1,700 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru reported 132 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 43,642 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa invested in 389,139 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) by 71,989 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $128.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 120,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,156 shares to 847,498 shares, valued at $160.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 121,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

