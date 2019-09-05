The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Reaches $12.20 After 6.00% Up Move; Last Week Lockheed Martin (LMT) Coverage

The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 983,444 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Confirms 2020 Segment Operating Income Target of $2B-$2.4B; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Announces a New Natural Rubber Procurement Policy That Reflects Commitment to the Responsible Sourcing of Raw Materials; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ATDI RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADEThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $2.78B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $12.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GT worth $166.92M more.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin Corp has $42000 highest and $340 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is -1.51% below currents $391.08 stock price. Lockheed Martin Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $37000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $340 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight”. See Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) latest ratings:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 6.32 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is 3.85% above currents $12.2 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) earned “Sell” rating by Longbow on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup maintained the shares of GT in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $118.58M for 5.87 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 8,646 shares. Cibc World Inc holds 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 29,450 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.00 million shares. Virtu Financial Lc owns 23,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com holds 0% or 14,565 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 27,274 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 729,897 shares. Columbia Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 8,350 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.20M shares. Dnb Asset As invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Mitsubishi Ufj & owns 189,964 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corp owns 13,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). British Columbia Mngmt Corp has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fincl Gp has 15,949 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Goldman Sachs. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 93 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 456 shares stake. Blume Capital Mngmt reported 150 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,056 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.05% or 117,971 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.79% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Johnson Investment Counsel owns 14,159 shares. Moreover, Horseman has 0.43% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rbo And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 34,124 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Northern Corp invested in 0.23% or 3.11M shares. Private Trust Na holds 5,357 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil Co accumulated 8,500 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity. Shares for $509,534 were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.44 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 19.06 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

