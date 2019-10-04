The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Speedway Motorsports Has 1.06 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. GT’s profit would be $120.89 million giving it 6.64 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s analysts see 108.00% EPS growth. It closed at $13.82 lastly. It is down 43.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Segment Operating Income $281M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ANNOUNCED RE-ELECTION OF 12 MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO NEW ONE-YEAR TERMS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B

Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.85, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 35 funds increased or started new positions, while 33 reduced and sold their equity positions in Speedway Motorsports Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 8.56 million shares, up from 8.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Speedway Motorsports Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12’s average target is -13.17% below currents $13.82 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 129,200 were reported by Hbk Invs L P. Services Automobile Association reported 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 209,175 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 216,792 shares. Captrust Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Hrt Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 121,744 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 22,462 were accumulated by Piedmont Inv Advisors. 57,438 were reported by Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 9,866 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nomura Holding owns 111,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech L P reported 172,855 shares stake. Qs Investors owns 95,833 shares.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 7.16 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $808.09 million. The firm owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 179,502 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) has risen 14.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for 133,200 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 17,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.05% invested in the company for 226,256 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 112,045 shares.

Analysts await Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TRK’s profit will be $21.65M for 9.33 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.45% EPS growth.