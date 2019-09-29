The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Analysts See $0.52 EPS; V.F. (VFC) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. GT’s profit would be $120.91 million giving it 6.83 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s analysts see 108.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 2.95M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 11/04/2018 – Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Operating Margin 6.6%

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 6.99% above currents $88.79 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Friday, May 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $8700 target. UBS maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Wednesday, September 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9300 target. See V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $93.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $97.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.58 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold V.F. Corporation shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore invested 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0.05% stake. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 324,894 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.46% or 51,427 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 26,375 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nuwave Invest Llc invested in 6,541 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs L P has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.04% or 82,464 shares. Fort L P has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cambridge Tru holds 0.47% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 92,226 shares. Godsey Gibb Assoc has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx holds 0.43% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 14,324 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 527,040 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5.80M shares.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $35.35 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 31.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, womenÂ’s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $157,860 was made by Carucci Richard on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “VF Corp. (VFC) PT Raised to $119 at Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12’s average target is -15.55% below currents $14.21 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com has 712,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Tortoise Cap Limited Co reported 41 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The reported 377,954 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management Inc invested in 158,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 22,462 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 35,633 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 83,748 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 12,260 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 359,669 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd accumulated 40,151 shares. 223,606 are owned by Hightower Limited Co. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 93,924 shares.