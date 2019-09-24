The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Analysts See $0.52 EPS; Richardson Electronics LTD Has 0.44 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 23.53% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. GT’s profit would be $120.89 million giving it 6.62 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.25 EPS previously, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s analysts see 108.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 2.69M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED FAIR VALUE OF JV IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $600 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance

Richardson Electronics LTD (RELL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 8 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 18 sold and trimmed holdings in Richardson Electronics LTD. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.55 million shares, down from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Richardson Electronics LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Buy Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Richardson Electronics Wins Sapphire Global Distributor Award from Qorvo – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Replacement CT Tube Solutions from Richardson Healthcare at RSNA 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.05. About 3,365 shares traded. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) has declined 42.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.38% the S&P500.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $79.41 million. The companyÂ’s Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used to control, switch, or amplify electrical power signals, as well as are used as display devices in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. for 192,400 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 50,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 243,646 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 127,811 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt Inc invested in 149,677 shares. Destination Wealth has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 557,968 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 67,636 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Mariner Limited Company, Kansas-based fund reported 10,283 shares. The New York-based Laurion Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nomura reported 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Aviva Public Ltd invested in 86,388 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Capstone Inv Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0% or 61,384 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 32,822 shares. Smith Graham And Invest Advsr Lp has 247,624 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 144,910 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12’s average target is -12.79% below currents $13.76 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Crainscleveland.com which released: “Goodyear disputes Sen. Sherrod Brown’s characterization of Mexico plant – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Lost 16.5% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goodyear Tire associates in Alabama to be offered buyouts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s (NASDAQ:GT) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.20 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 7.13 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.