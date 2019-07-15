The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; Lumber Liquidators Holdings Has 1.55 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 32.26% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. GT’s profit would be $97.63M giving it 8.92 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s analysts see 121.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 640,083 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear First-Quarter Net Profit More Than Halves on Weaker Demand; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GT); 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form U.S. National Tire Distributor; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 62 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 40 cut down and sold their stock positions in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 22.42 million shares, up from 22.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 39 New Position: 23.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $652,628 activity. Geissler Werner also bought $652,628 worth of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) shares.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, distributes, and sells tires and related services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.48 billion. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brand names, as well as under the private-label brands. It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. The firm also retreads truck, aviation, and off-the-road tires; makes and sells tread rubber and other tire retreading materials; makes and markets rubber-related chemicals; and provides automotive repair services, and miscellaneous other services and products, as well as sells natural rubber products.

Analysts await Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. LL’s profit will be $2.29 million for 37.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.06% EPS growth.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company has market cap of $341.36 million. The firm offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,592 activity.