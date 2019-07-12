The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Stock Declined While Sound Shore Management Has Increased by $5.24 Million Its Holding; Beach Investment Counsel Upped Air Lease (AL) Stake

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 291,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.58M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.39 million, up from 6.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 34.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GT SEES 2018 CAPEX ~$1B, RESTRUCTURING PAYMENTS ~200M: SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 235.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 84,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,227 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 35,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 752,975 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $652,628 activity.

