The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Reaches $201.76 After 8.00% Up Move; Mosaic Company (the (MOS) Sellers Increased By 19.49% Their Shorts

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201.76. About 332,564 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – In all, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield likely will rise from nearly 3 percent now to 3.6 percent by the end of 2019, Goldman projects; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to KLX and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP Served as Legal Counsel; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: GOLDMAN SACHS’S SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT/COO; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 5th Update; 09/03/2018 – Looking at Goldman’s history of executives, it’s also possible Solomon and Schwartz could lead the bank together after Blankfein leaves, said CFRA bank analyst Ken Leon; 12/03/2018 – Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job, says Cramer; 24/05/2018 – AEDAS HOMES SL AEDAS.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 08/05/2018 – ECB Will Keep Policy Rates Very Low, Says Goldman’s Garzarelli (Video)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $72.55B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $217.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GS worth $5.80B more.

Mosaic Company (the (NYSE:MOS) had an increase of 19.49% in short interest. MOS’s SI was 11.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.49% from 9.22M shares previously. With 5.05 million avg volume, 2 days are for Mosaic Company (the (NYSE:MOS)’s short sellers to cover MOS’s short positions. The SI to Mosaic Company (the’s float is 3.14%. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 470,065 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Freeland Clint had bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300. On Friday, May 10 the insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. Shares for $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N..

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 74.55% above currents $19.25 stock price. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MOS in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by CItigroup to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Monday, April 1 report. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It has a 29.12 P/E ratio. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mosaic Reports Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mosaic Stock Dropped 11% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mosaic Stock Upgraded Ahead of Earnings: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold The Mosaic Company shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Holdg Limited holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 1.76M shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Alphamark Advsr Lc reported 1,250 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 47,228 shares in its portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Franklin Inc holds 426,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.17 million are owned by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 13,445 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 119,027 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.37% or 64,720 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 787,591 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 68,662 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 24,475 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 25.77% above currents $201.76 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $260 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest Mngmt owns 38,407 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability owns 331,807 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 18,826 were reported by Chemung Canal Tru Company. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,881 shares. Hillhouse Management Limited invested in 0.43% or 53,300 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bb&T Ltd owns 24,480 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 31,791 are owned by Cibc Asset Management Incorporated. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 129,441 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp, a Texas-based fund reported 7,236 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has 350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amarillo Bancorp reported 1,203 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership reported 1.35 million shares. Stanley holds 25,857 shares.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.55 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.46 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Flurry Of Large Apple Option Trades Are Mostly Bullish Bets – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Files Plans For 6 Bond ETFs – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.