The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Reaches $198.34 After 7.00% Down Move; Farallon Capital Management Has Increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 11.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 225,160 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 2.12 million shares with $240.28 million value, up from 1.90 million last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $83.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 286,127 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $198.34. About 232,350 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements; 21/05/2018 – Goldman: Don’t worry about rising interest rates until the 10-year yield hits 4%; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Loses its `Queen of Commodities’ Marking End of an Era; 08/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 22 FROM SFR 21.5; 20/03/2018 – Estefania Gonzalez: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 09/03/2018 – HOWARD MARKS: GOLDMAN SACHS’S CO-PRESIDENTS ARE TERRIFIC; 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles; 14/03/2018 – Goldman calls for Hong Kong to rethink dual-class founder share limits; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC TherapeuticsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $71.32B company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $184.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GS worth $4.99 billion less.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 8.95 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.31 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Lc holds 80,702 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins holds 404,900 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3 shares. 133,000 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie. Natixis has 0.89% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cap International Inc Ca invested in 0.02% or 949 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.02% or 1,091 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 3.10 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 335,592 were reported by Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Co. Hl Financial Lc has 5,933 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Covington Capital invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Janney Capital Management Lc invested in 0.45% or 44,993 shares. Dumont Blake Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% stake. Sol Capital stated it has 1,597 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 27.94% above currents $198.34 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. Another trade for 5,075 shares valued at $544,142 was made by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 694,133 shares to 416,759 valued at $188.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) stake by 2.02M shares and now owns 3.95 million shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 3,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 73,191 are held by Churchill Management Corporation. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 18,879 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 5,866 were reported by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 38,963 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invests stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 16,452 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 154,428 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 59,624 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 2.58 million shares. 2.21 million are held by Invesco. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2.15 million are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Lc. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 7,227 shares or 0.1% of the stock.