The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) EPS Estimated At $5.53; Last Week Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth`s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ruth`s Hospitality Group has $28 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 25.63% above currents $19.9 stock price. Ruth`s Hospitality Group had 4 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2200 target in Friday, September 20 report. See Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $28 Initiates Coverage On

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report $5.53 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.75 EPS change or 11.94% from last quarter’s $6.28 EPS. GS’s profit would be $1.99B giving it 9.45 P/E if the $5.53 EPS is correct. After having $5.81 EPS previously, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s analysts see -4.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Invest in Argentine Real Estate; 21/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: EDC Chief James Patchett on His Ohio Roots, Goldman Sachs and Affordable Housing; 21/05/2018 – Goldman standard Blankfein should resist […]; 08/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 22 FROM SFR 21.5; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 22/03/2018 – BBL COMMODITIES FOUNDER JONATHAN GOLDBERG SAYS TO LAUNCH NEW $1 BLN MACRO FUND WITH FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS COLLEAGUE BEN JACOBS; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +1.9% On Year; 13/04/2018 – LSE Hires Goldman Veteran Schwimmer as CEO (Video)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $75.14 billion. It operates through four divisions: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Goldman Sachs part of record construction loan for The Wharf – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Incoming Wells Fargo CEO: “I certainly didn’t anticipate this opportunity coming along” – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 12.14% above currents $208.97 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 17,500 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Independent Investors Incorporated invested in 4,096 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Motco accumulated 148 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,949 are owned by Cna Finance Corporation. Perkins Coie Tru Company invested in 0.03% or 350 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 62,608 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru owns 1,653 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Matthew 25 Management reported 176,500 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 1,163 shares. Weiss Multi holds 25,000 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.02% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,708 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 107,546 shares.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 161,690 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:RUTH) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ruth’s Hospitality revised FY2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 23.90 million shares or 1.93% less from 24.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 119,718 shares. Schroder Investment holds 0% or 13,717 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 428,558 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Alps holds 15,016 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 12,125 shares. Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 2,278 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 11,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 132,883 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.02% or 44,811 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 156 shares.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $599.56 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 14.32 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name.