The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Investment Brokerage – National company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.86% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.43% of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.82% of all Investment Brokerage – National companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0.00% 12.80% 1.00% Industry Average 15.71% 17.47% 5.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. N/A 200 9.75 Industry Average 738.58M 4.70B 24.74

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 2.00 2.71

$253.75 is the consensus price target of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., with a potential upside of 29.35%. The potential upside of the rivals is 39.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -0.86% 6.41% 7.52% 8.72% -7.88% 31.77% Industry Average 3.56% 3.65% 9.68% 13.82% 24.46% 19.20%

For the past year The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 5.28% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured loans to individuals through its online platform. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management and financial counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.