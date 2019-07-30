The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose While Lsv Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $12.41 Million; Mason Street Advisors Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 44,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,676 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.86. About 464,248 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 64,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.14 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $221.58. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS NO SHARE REPURCHASES SEEN FOR SECOND QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in Proteostasis Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – Marcus, the bank’s consumer lending business, accounts for $1 billion of Goldman’s plan to grow revenue by $5 billion, Goldman Sachs president and COO David Solomon said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Alley” from the Milken Institute Global Conference; 26/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CEEMEA FOCUS LIST; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 12/04/2018 – ALUMINUM TO STAY HIGH, VOLATILE THROUGH EARLY JUNE: GOLDMAN; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN BONUS GAP FOR INTERNATIONAL UNIT OF 72.2 PCT; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP REPORTS MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,118 are held by Rare Limited. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 0.01% or 156,261 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 15,927 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.71 million shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 9,169 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 200 shares. Cambridge Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 65,618 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 164,876 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 390,100 shares. Old National Comml Bank In has 3,270 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.41% or 50,148 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.08% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $80.72M for 39.44 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.09% negative EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazoncom Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 957 shares to 58,864 shares, valued at $104.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Class C.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 10.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1.90M shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $387.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 28,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 74,460 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 957,640 shares. Axa reported 73,471 shares stake. Adams Asset Limited Company has invested 0.6% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Birmingham Management Inc Al reported 1,050 shares. Zebra Capital Management Lc reported 1,652 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com holds 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 48,485 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Assetmark Inc reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Echo Street owns 223,541 shares. First Manhattan holds 4,577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1.61% or 47,440 shares. Weiss Multi reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,819 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Deliver Solid Bank Earnings – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.