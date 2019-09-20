The Goldfield Corporation (GV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)

As Heavy Construction businesses, The Goldfield Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) and Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield Corporation 2 0.34 N/A 0.18 13.35 Fluor Corporation 30 0.16 N/A 1.30 25.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Fluor Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. The Goldfield Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Goldfield Corporation and Fluor Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.9% Fluor Corporation 0.00% 6.1% 2%

Volatility & Risk

The Goldfield Corporation has a 1.29 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fluor Corporation has beta of 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Goldfield Corporation and Fluor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fluor Corporation 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Fluor Corporation is $31.25, which is potential 59.52% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.4% of The Goldfield Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 93.9% of Fluor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.22% of The Goldfield Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Fluor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Goldfield Corporation 3.07% 3.52% -2.89% -13.6% -51.04% 3.98% Fluor Corporation -2.02% -2.46% -16.96% -10.37% -35.89% 0.96%

For the past year The Goldfield Corporation was more bullish than Fluor Corporation.

Summary

Fluor Corporation beats The Goldfield Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

The Goldfield Corporation provides electrical construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It is involved in the construction and maintenance of energy infrastructure systems for the power utility industry; and provision of electrical contracting services. The companyÂ’s electrical construction business includes the construction of transmission lines, concrete foundations, distribution systems, fiber optic splicing, substations and other electrical services. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI); and Government. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets. It also provides consulting services, such as feasibility studies, process assessment, and project finance structuring and studies. The Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the transportation, life sciences, manufacturing, water, and power sectors. The MMAI segment provides facility start-up and management, plant and facility maintenance, operations support, and asset management services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries. The Government segment offers engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response, and environmental and nuclear services to the United States government, as well as governments internationally. This segment also provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. The company also offers unionized management and construction services in the United States and Canada. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.