The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA)

This is a contrast between The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Healthcare Facilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group Inc. 21 0.87 N/A 1.26 16.99 Global Medical REIT Inc. 26 7.27 N/A 0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The GEO Group Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. Global Medical REIT Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The GEO Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 3.5% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The GEO Group Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The GEO Group Inc. has a 52.67% upside potential and an average target price of $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.2% of The GEO Group Inc. shares and 0% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of The GEO Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The GEO Group Inc. 4.41% 8.5% -9.58% -2.83% -9.85% 8.22% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

The GEO Group Inc. beats Global Medical REIT Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.