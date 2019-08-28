The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Reaches $17.13 After 6.00% Up Move; Loeb Partners Has Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 87.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 8,650 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Loeb Partners Corporation holds 1,255 shares with $209.20 million value, down from 9,905 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $516.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.2. About 3.27M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Suspended 200 Apps As Part Of Data Audit — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 17/04/2018 – Air Force is applying Facebook’s retired ‘move fast and break things’ mantra to its space programs; 05/04/2018 – CANADA PRIVACY COMMISSIONER, B.C. PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCH JOINT INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK AND AGGREGATEIQ; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS HOLDINGS IN FACEBOOK VALUED AT $931 MLN AS OF DEC. ’17; 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shuffles Management Team; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes

The stock of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.63% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 113,248 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.08 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $18.16 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GEO worth $124.62 million more.

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The GEO Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – REITs Version – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The GEO Group’s (GEO) CEO George Zoley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

The GEO Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. It has a 13.28 P/E ratio. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and reentry facilities and the provision of community services and youth services.

Among 13 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.29’s average target is 16.05% above currents $181.2 stock price. Facebook had 30 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. M Partners reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $24500 target. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.35 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold $4.05 million.