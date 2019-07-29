The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Reaches $16.66 After 9.00% Up Move; Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

The stock of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 380,278 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO)The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.02 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $18.16 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:GEO worth $181.71 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fiserv had 12 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Raymond James with “Buy”. Wells Fargo initiated Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. See Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $95.0000 105.0000

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Northcoast

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $103 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Initiate

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 110.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna 95.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $71.0000 94.0000

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 1.82% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $104.16. About 4.60 million shares traded or 17.04% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 43.82 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Fiserv, Inc. shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Williams Jones Lc has 3,000 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.06M shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 1.14% or 36,220 shares. Leuthold Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 89,287 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Oarsman holds 37,757 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lazard Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Freestone Hldgs Ltd Liability Co owns 7,540 shares. Davenport & Commerce Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,960 shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Co Llc has invested 1.52% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mylan, Pfizer’s Upjohn To Merge – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The GEO Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold Announces Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The GEO Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States, Australia, South Africa and the United Kingdom. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and reentry facilities and the provision of community services and youth services.