The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) EPS Estimated At $0.66; 4 Analysts Bullish TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP)

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. GEO’s profit would be $80.00 million giving it 7.80 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, The GEO Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.49% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 349,343 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) rating on Monday, March 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $13 target. Oppenheimer maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 509,025 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 19.73% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REQUIRES ADDED TIME TO COMPLETE STATEMENTS; 19/03/2018 – TERRAFORM CHANGES AUDITORS AFTER KPMG FINDS MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 01/05/2018 – TERP 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $102M, EX-RALEIGH OUTAGES IMPACT; 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 08/03/2018 TERRAFORM POWER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $99M, EST. $95.7M; 21/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER – ON MAY 16, GOT NASDAQ LETTER INDICATING IT NO LONGER COMPLIED WITH A LISTING RULE DUE TO FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE ITS FORM 10-Q; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REGISTERS $600M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS; 08/03/2018 – TerraForm Power FY17 Loss/Shr $1.65; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

The GEO Group, Inc. is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. GEO is the world's leading well-known provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with activities in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It has a 16.48 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The GEO Group had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of GEO in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan.

