The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities company, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The GEO Group Inc. has 88.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 85.51% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand The GEO Group Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 0.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has The GEO Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group Inc. 0.00% 14.20% 3.50% Industry Average 19.35% 9.75% 4.49%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The GEO Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group Inc. N/A 20 14.18 Industry Average 162.46M 839.72M 45.77

The GEO Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio The GEO Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The GEO Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.17 1.29 2.54

The potential upside of the peers is -18.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The GEO Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The GEO Group Inc. 3.25% -13.08% -15.19% -20.6% -30.7% -9.59% Industry Average 1.44% 2.87% 6.53% 12.24% 22.22% 17.62%

For the past year The GEO Group Inc. has -9.59% weaker performance while The GEO Group Inc.’s rivals have 17.62% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The GEO Group Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, The GEO Group Inc.’s competitors have 3.85 and 3.85 for Current and Quick Ratio. The GEO Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The GEO Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

The GEO Group Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. In other hand, The GEO Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.55 which is 44.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The GEO Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors The GEO Group Inc.’s rivals beat The GEO Group Inc.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 140 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.