The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Analysts See $0.67 EPS; Landec (LNDC) Shorts Down By 5.48%

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.67 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.08% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. GEO’s profit would be $81.27M giving it 5.90 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, The GEO Group, Inc.’s analysts see -4.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 478,459 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) had a decrease of 5.48% in short interest. LNDC’s SI was 1.55 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.48% from 1.64M shares previously. With 166,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC)’s short sellers to cover LNDC’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 152,561 shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC TO NOMINATE TWO NEW BOARD DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.4% Position in Landec; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops Revenue Up 10% to 12%; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Nominates Andrew Powell, Nelson Obus to Board; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Landec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNDC); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – 2018 EPS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES FAVORABLE $0.49 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.)

Since April 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $629,300 activity. OBUS NELSON bought $309,900 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Preview For Landec – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Landec Corp (LNDC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landec Corporation (LNDC) CEO Albert Bolles on Q1 2020 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Landec Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The company has market cap of $304.62 million. It operates through three divisions: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. It has a 1024 P/E ratio. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Investors sentiment is 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 11 investors sold Landec Corporation shares while 23 reduced holdings. only 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 2.87% less from 25.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise accumulated 10,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc invested 0.06% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Cutter & Comm Brokerage Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Nwq Invest Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Thb Asset Management stated it has 0.68% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Carroll Fincl Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Morgan Stanley holds 52,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P reported 113,450 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 24,000 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 689 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 17,599 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Ameritas Partners reported 0% stake. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 574,995 shares.