The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) Analysts See $0.66 EPS; Nucor (NUE)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report $0.66 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. GEO’s profit would be $80.01 million giving it 7.23 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, The GEO Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 1.10M shares traded or 51.18% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Nucor Corp (NUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 281 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 231 sold and trimmed stakes in Nucor Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 227.36 million shares, down from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nucor Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 204 Increased: 199 New Position: 82.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 5.09% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation for 208,301 shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 97,100 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has 2.27% invested in the company for 30.45 million shares. The New York-based Centre Asset Management Llc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 141,867 shares.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.82 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 6.92 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

The stock increased 1.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 1.91 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build Rebar Micro Mill in Florida; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $393.17 million for 10.69 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha" on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance" published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha" published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Where Will AK Steel Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The GEO Group had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by J.P. Morgan. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan.