The GDL Fund (GDL) Trades at $9.15 After Triangle; Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed 3M (MMM) Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased 3M (MMM) stake by 8.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,874 shares as 3M (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 32,151 shares with $5.57 million value, down from 35,025 last quarter. 3M now has $89.54B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $155.65. About 2.87M shares traded or 2.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NewsBreak: Dow Plunges More Than 300 on Market Selloff – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14’s average target is 13.16% above currents $155.65 stock price. 3M Company Common Stock had 12 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Sector Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, April 26 report. As per Friday, September 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MMM in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, July 12. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 14,547 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 2,907 are held by Srb. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 16,371 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has 0.96% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 161,057 shares. Fragasso Gp invested in 1,612 shares or 0.06% of the stock. British Columbia Mngmt owns 180,922 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Decatur Capital has 1.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 40,881 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 3,590 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ghp Advsr Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa invested in 0.19% or 1,833 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 6,326 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn owns 19,170 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.20 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

