The Gap Inc. (GPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap Inc. 24 0.43 N/A 2.68 8.35 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 22 0.33 N/A 0.95 27.26

Table 1 demonstrates The Gap Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Gap Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Gap Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Gap Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 12.6% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 0.00% 6.4% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

The Gap Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.52 beta. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Gap Inc. are 2 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Gap Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Gap Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap Inc. 1 7 1 2.11 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. 2 5 1 2.13

The upside potential is 69.35% for The Gap Inc. with consensus price target of $31.6. Competitively Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has an average price target of $24.44, with potential upside of 35.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that The Gap Inc. seems more appealing than Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Gap Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. are owned by institutional investors at 59.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 7.2% of The Gap Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gap Inc. -10.65% -14.41% -10.83% -18.52% -26.3% -13.08% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -11.26% -3.64% 20.78% 37.29% 2.41% 29.28%

For the past year The Gap Inc. had bearish trend while Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors The Gap Inc. beats Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates through two segments, Abercrombie and Hollister. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names. As of January 28, 2017, it operated through 709 stores in the United States; and 189 stores in Canada, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.