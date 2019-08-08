The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Forms $17.85 Double Bottom; Symmetry Peak Management Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $3.46 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 380% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 24,000 shares with $4.38M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $429.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 17.91 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) formed double bottom with $17.31 target or 3.00% below today's $17.85 share price. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has $6.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Mizuho maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $285 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 65,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 142,500 shares and now owns 315,000 shares. Bilibili Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $23 lowest target. $32’s average target is 79.27% above currents $17.85 stock price. Gap had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. Nomura maintained the shares of GPS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 26 with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 1. UBS maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold The Gap, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 159,310 shares. Cibc World accumulated 0.01% or 28,285 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 15,230 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 614 shares. 13,000 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Limited. Haverford Inc owns 18,919 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Tradewinds Capital Llc accumulated 46 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 16,150 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 198,289 shares. Tobam holds 890,205 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $202.68 million for 8.42 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.