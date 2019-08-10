The Gap Inc. (GPS) and The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Comparison side by side

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap Inc. 23 0.42 N/A 2.86 6.82 The Buckle Inc. 18 0.88 N/A 1.90 10.72

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Buckle Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Gap Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Gap Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than The Buckle Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Gap Inc. and The Buckle Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 11.3% The Buckle Inc. 0.00% 23% 14.7%

Volatility and Risk

The Gap Inc.’s 0.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 29.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. The Buckle Inc.’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Gap Inc. are 1.5 and 0.7. Competitively, The Buckle Inc. has 2.3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Buckle Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Gap Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for The Gap Inc. and The Buckle Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap Inc. 0 7 1 2.13 The Buckle Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$32 is The Gap Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 79.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.1% of The Gap Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.9% of The Buckle Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Gap Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of The Buckle Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gap Inc. 0.93% 8.57% -24.21% -22.77% -34.72% -24.3% The Buckle Inc. -3.05% 16.02% 11.45% 17.02% -11.03% 10.63%

For the past year The Gap Inc. has -24.3% weaker performance while The Buckle Inc. has 10.63% stronger performance.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The company also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. As of January 18, 2016, it operated 467 retail stores in 44 states. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.