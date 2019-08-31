The Gap Inc. (GPS) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST) Contrasting side by side

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Apparel Stores. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap Inc. 22 0.36 N/A 2.86 6.82 Destination Maternity Corporation 2 0.03 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ:DEST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 11.3% Destination Maternity Corporation 0.00% -47% -7.8%

Risk & Volatility

The Gap Inc. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Destination Maternity Corporation has a 0.28 beta which is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Gap Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Destination Maternity Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. The Gap Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Gap Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap Inc. 1 7 1 2.11 Destination Maternity Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of The Gap Inc. is $29.2, with potential upside of 84.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Gap Inc. and Destination Maternity Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 44% respectively. Insiders held 5.5% of The Gap Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Destination Maternity Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gap Inc. 0.93% 8.57% -24.21% -22.77% -34.72% -24.3% Destination Maternity Corporation -13.46% -33.54% -63.4% -71.55% -80.9% -70.75%

For the past year The Gap Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Destination Maternity Corporation.

Summary

The Gap Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Destination Maternity Corporation.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.