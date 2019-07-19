The Gap Inc. (GPS) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Comparison side by side

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been rivals in the Apparel Stores for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gap Inc. 23 0.42 N/A 2.68 8.35 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.75 N/A 1.47 13.58

In table 1 we can see The Gap Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Gap Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Gap Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gap Inc. 0.00% 29.7% 12.6% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 14%

Risk & Volatility

The Gap Inc. has a beta of 0.52 and its 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Gap Inc. Its rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. The Gap Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Gap Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gap Inc. 1 7 1 2.11 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The Gap Inc. has a consensus target price of $31.6, and a 70.44% upside potential. On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s potential upside is 43.02% and its average target price is $25.6. The data provided earlier shows that The Gap Inc. appears more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.4% of The Gap Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.7% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of The Gap Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gap Inc. -10.65% -14.41% -10.83% -18.52% -26.3% -13.08% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -12.83% -8.26% -2.82% -8.22% -4.72% 3.36%

For the past year The Gap Inc. had bearish trend while American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Gap Inc. beats American Eagle Outfitters Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.