The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) At $7.09 Forms Top; Moneygram International (MGI) Shorts Up By 26.92%

The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) formed multiple top with $7.37 target or 4.00% above today’s $7.09 share price. The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) has $380.98 million valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 76,443 shares traded. The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) has risen 17.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) had an increase of 26.92% in short interest. MGI’s SI was 1.77M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.92% from 1.39 million shares previously. With 592,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s short sellers to cover MGI’s short positions. The SI to Moneygram International Inc’s float is 5.9%. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 869,705 shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL- QTRLY MONEY TRANSFER REVENUE RESULTS WERE PRIMARILY IMPACTED BY SOFTNESS IN U.S. TO U.S. BUSINESS AND SLOWER GROWTH IN AFRICA; 21/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL – AGREED WITH GOVERNMENT THAT TERM OF DPA BE FURTHER EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL 45 DAYS TO MAY 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – MONEYGRAM & WALMART LAUNCH WALMART2WORLD, POWERED BY MONEYGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Aqr Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MoneyGram; 03/04/2018 – Walmart Introduces With MoneyGram International the Walmart2World Global Money-Wiring Service; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q EPS 11c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold The Gabelli Utility Trust shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.60 million shares or 0.99% more from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT). Raymond James & Assoc holds 47,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Limited Co Il reported 10,000 shares. 11,350 are owned by Cambridge Investment Advsrs. Lpl Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT). First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT). Covington Capital Mgmt reported 1,493 shares. Raymond James Svcs invested in 29,759 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 137,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. City Co holds 0% in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) or 303 shares. Liberty Capital Management Incorporated invested in 10,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 856 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) for 118,218 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 1,725 shares in its portfolio. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT).

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $146.45 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MoneyGram International, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 35,898 shares. 405,612 are held by Arrowstreet Partnership. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 101,515 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 9,629 shares. Northern Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Amp Cap Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) for 46,215 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 341,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% or 1.26M shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc holds 0.01% or 37,614 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communication invested 0% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). 163,263 are owned by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 64,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings.