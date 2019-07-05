The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 101 1.35 N/A 7.82 15.07

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 7.16% and its average price target is $115.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 96.3% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -1.16% -0.99% 20.71% 13.89% -4.79% 48.28%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.