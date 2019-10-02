The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 6.84M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 93,061,224.49% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Puyi Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.