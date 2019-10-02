The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|7
|0.00
|6.84M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Puyi Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|93,061,224.49%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Puyi Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.