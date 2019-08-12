The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management businesses, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.80 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 0%. Insiders owned 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.