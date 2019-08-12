The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

As Asset Management businesses, The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.80
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 0%. Insiders owned 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
