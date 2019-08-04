The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 8.79% of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund shares. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund