The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 34 1.07 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Legg Mason Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Legg Mason Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Legg Mason Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s potential upside is 0.14% and its consensus price target is $35.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders are 79.67%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Legg Mason Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.