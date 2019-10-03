The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.