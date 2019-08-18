The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.57 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 13.07% and its consensus price target is $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.59% and 12.03% respectively. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.