The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|4.57
|N/A
|1.16
|10.53
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s potential upside is 13.07% and its consensus price target is $13.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.59% and 12.03% respectively. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|1.24%
|2.86%
|4.26%
|3.64%
|13.77%
|8.71%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
