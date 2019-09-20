The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

This is a contrast between The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 0% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.87% of GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust -1.37% 1.76% 6.45% 4.14% -7.37% 16.77%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust.