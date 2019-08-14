The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.10 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Insiders held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was less bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.