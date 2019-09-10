The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.10 N/A 2.34 12.87

In table 1 we can see The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s potential upside is 22.45% and its average price target is $36.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 6.59% and 17.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.