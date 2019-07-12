The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Contrasting side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.63
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
Table 1 demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|1
|0
|2
|2.67
Competitively the average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, which is potential 4.12% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
