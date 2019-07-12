The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Contrasting side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.63 N/A 2.45 5.76

Table 1 demonstrates The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $14.67, which is potential 4.12% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. About 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.