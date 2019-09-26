The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.66 N/A 0.96 43.83

Table 1 highlights The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and PJT Partners Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and PJT Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 0.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and PJT Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.59% and 58.8% respectively. Insiders held 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Competitively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has stronger performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.