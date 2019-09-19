The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Comparing side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|14
|8.53
|N/A
|0.24
|60.42
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust
|0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|4.73%
|0.07%
|10.62%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
