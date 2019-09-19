The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Comparing side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.53 N/A 0.24 60.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares and 62.13% of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.14% 0.28% -0.21% 4.73% 0.07% 10.62%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.