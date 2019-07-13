The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Contrasting side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.59% and 40.23% respectively. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.