The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Contrasting side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 6.59% and 40.23% respectively. 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust was more bullish than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
