The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Contrasting side by side

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.13 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 16.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.59% and 77.9%. Insiders held roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares. Competitively, 9% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust on 7 of the 7 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.